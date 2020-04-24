States take new steps to track contacts of people with COVID-19

A nationwide effort is underway to bolster the public health workforce as states launch efforts including multistate collaborations and virus-tracking technology to identify new cases of COVID-19 and their contacts.

An economic relief package enacted in March included $150 billion in state aid related to the coronavirus, while the most recent bill includes $11 billion more for state efforts on testing and outreach to contacts of infected people. Another $1 billion will fund federal testing and contact tracing efforts at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

But contact tracing, in which public health officials track and alert individuals who were exposed to COVID-19 patients, is a resource-intensive exercise and will likely require more dedicated funding, experts say. The United States would need at least another 100,000 workers to adequately track person-to-person transmissions, according to a Johns Hopkins University estimate.

If the workers are paid the average community health salary of $17 per hour, a full-time, one-year workforce would cost around $3.6 billion. Experts estimate that the total could reach $5 billion after factoring in the costs of training and pay for more experienced disease investigators.