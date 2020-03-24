Social media data could greatly aid in tracking COVID-19 worldwide

Unfortunately, getting data from the internal servers of some of Silicon Valley’s biggest companies into the hands of government and academic researchers isn’t so simple. The primary obstacle is a set of concerns over the privacy of social media users whose data might be handed over by the companies. And the companies themselves must ensure they aren’t jeopardizing the trade secrets of their own technology.

Privacy concerns

“This data is a public good that should be shared,” Sarah Rispin Sedlak, one of the Duke researchers who on March 19 published the report on information sharing during an epidemic, told CQ Roll Call. “But something like that has to be done within a framework that ensures protections for both the companies and the individual users.”

“You need a legal and ethical framework that allows the company to share data in a way that is sufficiently protective of individual privacy and that the digital epidemiologists agree not to use that data for other purposes or send it elsewhere,” Rispin Sedlak said.

In 2008, Google unveiled a tool called Google Flu Trends that aggregated specific search queries related to flu-like symptoms to estimate how many people throughout the United States were infected at a given time, promising “an early-warning system for outbreaks of influenza.” But the tool never fulfilled its own promise — its estimates for the 2013 flu season were off by 140 percent, according to WIRED — and it was the subject of complaints by privacy advocates.