Some state officials skeptical of push to quickly open economy

While Trump suggested that some people in some parts of the country could start to return to some normalcy even before the administration’s guidance to limit movements lifts on May 1, most state health officials and governors are not eyeing a concrete timeline for any changes.

“We’re always pleased to have national leadership, but I think that this can’t be a national opening. That would be very disadvantageous in terms of national health. It would have to be regional and state-run,” said Rachel Levine, secretary of health at the Pennsylvania Department of Health and president-elect of the Association of State and Territorial Health Officials.

Multiple public health officials said certain milestones should be met before restrictions can be modified, pointing to increased levels of testing and contact tracing for confirmed cases, even as officials take into consideration economic and social concerns. Officials in several states are still determining which metrics to consider when planning for a resumption of activities.

“Each state is going to need to do what they do for their state, but [we’re] looking at some of these common principles and approaches that we want to take into account and the overall strategy,” said John Wiesman, secretary of health at the Washington State Department of Health. “We are identifying those measures that we want to look at that give us some indication for appropriate timing.”

Deborah Birx, the White House coronavirus response coordinator, said Wednesday that while some states like California and Washington never had a true peak and cases are plateauing, other areas where cases are rising like Providence, R.I., are concerning. The handful of states that have not seen many cases are the ones that would be more likely to reopen soon, she said.