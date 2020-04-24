Campus Notebook: Study says senators are not particularly skilled in stock trades

Senators are not particularly adept at picking stocks, according to a working paper by Dartmouth researchers.

The paper examines the stock trading behavior and returns of senators from 2012 through March 2020. This time frame captures transactions the lawmakers made since the enactment of the Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge Act (STOCK Act), a measure that was passed by a Republican House and Democratic Senate and signed into law by President Barack Obama in 2012.

The STOCK Act says lawmakers have a duty to Congress, the government and American citizens not to trade while in possession of material, nonpublic information they receive in their capacity as members of Congress. The law also established a requirement for members to report their securities transactions — exceeding $1,000 — within 45 days of the trade execution. These periodic transaction reports also extend to include spouses and dependent children of the lawmaker. Members need not disclose periodic transaction reports of widely held funds, such as mutual funds or exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

Bruce Sacerdote, an economics professor at Dartmouth College, co-authored the paper with two students: William Belmont and Ian Van Hoek. They said stocks bought by senators, on average, slightly underperform securities in the same industry and size categories by 11 basis points, 28 basis points and 17 basis points at the 1,3, and 6-month time horizons.

Securities sold by senators narrowly underperform for the first three months and slightly outperform at one-year.