Trump’s ‘secret stash’ of voters

ANALYSIS — Writing in The Washington Post recently, columnist and veteran political analyst Henry Olsen suggested that we may all be missing something important: President Donald Trump’s showing in head-to-head ballot tests against expected Democratic nominee Joe Biden is lagging his job approval numbers in recent RealClearPolitics polling averages.

After noting the strong relationship between presidential job approval and election outcomes, Olsen wrote: “Biden leads Trump by nearly six points, 48.3 to 42.4 percent, in the most recent RCP average. Trump’s approval rating in the RCP average was 46.0 percent on Wednesday morning. If Trump’s true vote share approximates that, he only trails Biden by about 2 points. If that happens on Election Day, Trump could once again win the Electoral College while losing the popular vote.”

That’s the secret stash of voters that could help the president win a second term, apparently — voters who now say (in the middle of a health care crisis) they approve of the president’s job performance but don’t also say they will vote for him in the fall.

All we have to do is manipulate the ballot test by inserting Trump’s job approval number where his percentage of the vote is.

I immediately looked at four random dates from this month and found Olsen was correct. On April 1, 6, 13 and 20, Trump’s job approval was between 45.2 percent and 47.4 percent, while his share of the ballot test ranged from 41.7 percent to 44.3 percent. On the four dates I checked, Trump’s job approval was higher than his ballot average by 3.1 points, 2.5 points, 3.5 points and 3.3 points.