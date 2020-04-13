Another lesson about context: Biden and young voters in 2020

ANALYSIS — Today, I thought I’d offer another lesson about why context is so important in political reporting and analysis — and how it can affect our view of the 2020 presidential contest.

On April 8, NBC News ran a piece online, “Progressive Youth Groups Issue a List of Demands for Joe Biden,” about a letter from “progressive groups made up of young activists” presenting “a set of aggressive demands spanning policy and personnel to earn their support in the general election.”

The article lists the groups and their demands — including likely nonstarters such as “Medicare for All,” taxing wealth and the Green New Deal — in a straightforward way. So far, so good.

All interest groups have an agenda, and most try to maximize their political clout by presenting themselves as crucial, even if it involves threats of nonsupport. An article about their “demands” certainly was warranted.

But then we hit the bump in the road: The progressive youth letter reflects a major challenge facing Biden ahead of the general election. Young voters aren’t enthusiastic about him, but he needs their support to defeat Trump in the general election and avoid the fate of Hillary Clinton, who saw drop-offs from 2012 among voters under 30 in key states such as Wisconsin and Pennsylvania that decided the outcome.