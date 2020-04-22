Deny Trump hotel’s rent relief request, House Oversight says to GSA

Leaders of the House Oversight Committee are asking the General Services Administration to “stand up to the President” and deny his company’s apparent request for rent relief at the Trump International Hotel in downtown Washington, D.C.

The statement was released after media outlets reported the Trump company sought a break on lease payments for its Washington hotel as losses amid the coronavirus pandemic continue to mount. The president is excluded from receiving aid from the recently passed coronavirus aid programs, but allowing the company to get a break on rent could expose a loophole in the aid bills.

The hotel is located in the Old Post Office Building on Pennsylvania Avenue and leased from the GSA. The New York Times reports annual rent is at least $3 million. It has been a target by Democrats and others concerned about preferential treatment possibly being granted by the government to President Donald Trump’s business interests.

“Our Committee and ethics experts across the political spectrum have long warned of these blatant conflicts of interest, and it is time for GSA to finally stand up to the President and grant no rent reductions for the Trump Hotel,” the statement said.