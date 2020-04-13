Supreme Court to hear oral arguments by telephone in May

The Supreme Court will tread new ground next month with cases that were postponed because of COVID-19 health concerns, deciding to hold the first-ever oral arguments by telephone conference during a two-week period that starts May 4.

Among the cases: President Donald Trump’s personal challenge to congressional subpoenas for his financial and tax records from Mazars USA and Deutsche Bank, and new rules on an exception to the contraceptive mandate in the 2010 health care law.

The justices and counsel will all participate remotely, another part of the physical distancing mandates and stay-at-home orders across the nation aimed slowing the spread of the highly contagious coronavirus.

The phone procedure means the court is looking to enter another new era when it comes to allowing public access. “The Court anticipates providing a live audio feed of these arguments to news media,” the Supreme Court said in its statement.