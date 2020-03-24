Supreme Court justices’ perks revealed in new report

“Given that basic transparency measures are anathema to the Supreme Court and its justices, we must use every available tool to ensure the nine are not flouting ethical standards,” the group's executive director, Gabe Roth, said in a statement.

Over a third of the justices' events at colleges and universities since 2015 were held at public institutions, raising concerns about the cost of some of those events at public universities.

Justice Clarence Thomas appears to have taken the University of Florida’s private plane when he traveled there for a week to co-teach a property law class in 2016, according the report. The records obtained by Fix the Court didn’t list a cost for those flights, but the group estimated the cost at $3,800 per roundtrip.

Justice Sonia Sotomayor flew commercial when she gave the University of Rhode Island’s commencement speech in 2016, but her roundtrip flights from Washington, D.C. to Providence, Rhode Island, still cost more than $1,0oo. Once in Providence, Sotomayor, her security detail and some of her family friends stayed in a bloc of between five and 11 hotel rooms at The Break, a boutique hotel in Narragansett that advertises rooms at about $200 – $250 a night.

It’s not clear whether Sotomayor or her family friends may have reimbursed the University of Rhode Island for some of those expenses. Any money justices reimburse organizations are not listed on financial disclosures.