Big Supreme Court opinions could come amid coronavirus outbreak

The Supreme Court building is closed to the public and press, and the next two weeks of oral arguments might be postponed, but that doesn’t mean the justices have to stop working or releasing opinions.

The justices already heard argument on some of the term’s biggest cases on contentious social, political and governmental power in what is shaping up to be a blockbuster term that indicates how far a second Trump appointee will move the court in a conservative direction.

So far, the court has issued 11 opinions in cases where the justices heard oral arguments — and it’s possible the justices could release more without the need to take the bench to do so.

If the justices don’t issue any more opinions in March, the court would be at its slowest pace at that point in the term since at least 2000, said Adam Feldman, a Supreme Court scholar who runs Empirical SCOTUS, which analyzes data for insights into the justices.

[Could coronavirus change whether the Supreme Court streams proceedings?]