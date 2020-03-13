The Supreme Court has steadfastly refused to open up the courtroom to live audio or video streaming oral arguments or opinion announcements — could the global coronavirus pandemic finally change that?

The famously cloistered high court on Friday closed the building to the public “until further notice” because of the highly contagious virus that is particularly dangerous to older people. But the justices have not announced how it might alter its typical arrangement for the two-week session of oral arguments set to start March 23.

Gabe Roth, the executive director of the nonpartisan group Fix the Court that advocates for accountability and transparency, said the closure was the right call given the crowds that gather in and around the building and the advanced age of several of the justices.

But Roth said if the need for such “social distancing” measures continues to keep the public from the courthouse, the justices should at a minimum permit the public to listen to a livestream of argument audio from the court’s website.