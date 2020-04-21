The House Ethics Committee is recommending that lawmakers and their families exercise “caution” before applying for economic relief through the massive relief packages passed into law to quell the financial ruin caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The roughly $2.3 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act was signed into law March 27 and provides aid to businesses, families, hospitals and states. Of that, $500 billion is allocated to provide money to eligible businesses, states and municipalities in need. On Tuesday, the Senate passed a $483.4 billion aid package that will refill the Paycheck Protection Program's small-business loan program and supply funding for hospitals and testing.

Companies in which members — or family members, such as a spouse, child or daughter-in-law — own at least 20 percent equity interest can’t get any loans, loan guarantees or other investments from the pool of funds to be disbursed by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

However, those conflict of interest prohibitions do not apply to other components of the law, including the Paycheck Protection Program.