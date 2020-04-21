Paycheck relief loans give fintech a chance to showcase strengths

The financial technology industry was handed a rare opportunity to demonstrate its capabilities when the federal government authorized nonbank companies like PayPal Holdings Inc. and Square Inc. to help distribute $349 billion in economic relief to small businesses reeling from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Small Business Administration, which manages the so-called Paycheck Protection Program, approved the two financial institutions along with automated online lender Kabbage Inc. and Intuit Inc. subsidiary Quickbooks Capital to work alongside traditional banks to underwrite and disburse the loans.

[Lawmakers’ inaction on loans adds uncertainty to small business]

The program is a portion of the rougly $2 trillion economic stimulus package enacted on March 27.

Fintech industry trade groups succeeded in convincing policymakers that their members are uniquely suited to administer these loans and potentially other federal relief payments.