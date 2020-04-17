Farm lenders want a retooled Paycheck Protection Program

Agricultural lenders see potential to ease growing financial pressures in farm country if Congress is willing to retool a now depleted forgivable loan program.

Todd Van Hoose, CEO of the Farm Credit Council, said the Small Business Administration worked diligently to get financial institutions that are part of the Farm Credit System approved to participate in the Paycheck Protection Program. The program is designed to help small businesses meet payroll expenses while workers are idled in the effort to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Van Hoose said the Farm Credit System, encompassing four banks and 69 associations, generally doesn’t participate in SBA programs. The council represents the national system of lending institutions that are owned by their farmer-rancher customers and overseen by the Farm Credit Administration, an independent federal agency.

“Fundamentally, the SBA system is built for a much smaller universe and they had to add thousands of new lenders, including Farm Credit,” he said in a phone interview with CQ Roll Call. "We feel like the rules were set up in a way, not intentionally by anybody, that disadvantaged agriculture.”

Agricultural-related loans accounted for just over 1 percent of all loans in the program, according to SBA records.