Lawmakers’ inaction on loans adds uncertainty to small business

The coronavirus has plunged the U.S. economy into its darkest period since the Great Depression, and community bankers say Congress’ decision to allow a major response program to run out of money will leave small businesses without essential funds.

The Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program ran through its $349 billion allocation Thursday, less than two weeks after it started. The PPP, part of the roughly $2 trillion relief package passed by Congress in March, offers forgivable, federally guaranteed loans through private lenders to small businesses capped at 2.5 times their monthly payroll. If the debt is used to cover payroll and other fixed costs for eight weeks, it will essentially convert to a grant and borrowers won’t have to pay it back.

With the PPP well at least temporarily dry, some banks have stopped taking applications, while others expect Congress to soon appropriate more funds. But for small businesses drowning in unpayable bills, community banks say the pause in the bailout has made an already challenging time worse.

“These are the people who so desperately need it,” said Cynthia Blankenship, president of Bank of the West in Grapevine, Texas.

Negotiations to refill the PPP purse are set to continue over the weekend. Republican have pushed for a clean bill to add $251 billion to the program, while Democrats have pushed to set aside a portion of the additional PPP funds for lenders that work with underserved communities, and also provide $150 billion for states, $100 billion for hospitals and an increase to food stamp allocations.