EPA and Interior ease rules amid pandemic as repeal window nears

In the weeks since the coronavirus pandemic engulfed the White House, Congress and the presidential campaign, federal agencies have responded in temporary and health-focused ways.

They canceled meetings, delayed deadlines for the public to comment on pending rules, rescheduled hearings and directed employees to work remotely. Fearing the spread of COVID-19, the disease the virus causes, the Patent and Trademark Office even waived a requirement that applicants submit original documents, allowing copies instead.

But top political officials at agencies that regulate energy issues and the environment have been particularly active during the period in pursuing slates of policies with repercussions that will likely stretch for years, in addition to short-term, virus-specific rules.

Political and policy experts say the flurry of rollbacks could reflect a White House strategy to have new rules in place before they might be subject to the Congressional Review Act, which allows Congress to strike down regulations and which Democrats could employ if they win the White House and both congressional chambers in November.

“It’s something that the Trump administration has to be thinking about,” said Sean Hecht, co-executive director of the Emmett Institute on Climate Change and the Environment at the UCLA School of Law.