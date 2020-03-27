Advocates see flaws as EPA eases compliance rules in crisis

Environmental advocates say they see irony in the EPA’s decision to allow unchecked air and water pollution while the nation struggles to contain a respiratory pandemic. They’re urging the agency to rescind its plan.

The agency announced on Thursday that it would not penalize companies that fail to meet water and air pollution limits during the coronavirus pandemic. Companies can petition the EPA to qualify for what the agency calls "enforcement discretion."

The pandemic, which has upended lives and brought businesses to a standstill across the nation, is deadlier for people with existing respiratory health problems, such as asthma and pulmonary hypertension. Relaxing enforcement of pollution rules flies in the face of that reality, critics say.

“The last thing we need when everybody is worried about a respiratory virus is increased air pollution,” Eric Schaeffer, executive director of the Environmental Integrity Project, said Friday.

Schaeffer said it’s understandable that as the nation grapples with the coronavirus pandemic and prioritizes the safety of workers, enforcing some rules may be hard because some businesses may be closed and unable to file compliance reports.