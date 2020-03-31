Final rule on fuel economy rollback opens door for lawsuits

The Trump administration Tuesday formally rolled back fuel-efficiency standards for passenger vehicles established under the previous administration — a move that hobbled a key U.S. policy to lower greenhouse gas emissions, infuriated environmentalists and is likely to trigger legal challenges.

By diluting the Obama-era vehicle standards, among the most ambitious fuel economy regulations in the world, Trump administration officials argued they could lower the prices of vehicles, encouraging consumers to buy new, safer cars.

Two years after his agency made its initial proposal to weaken the vehicle standards, EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler unveiled the rule, finalized and publicly released Tuesday, with Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao, who said the new standards would save lives, prevent injuries, lower the price of new vehicles and clean the environment.

“By making newer, safer, cleaner vehicles more affordable for American families, we will save lives, create jobs and improve the quality of life and pave the way for a brighter future for our citizens,” Chao said.

Trump had originally proposed to freeze standards at 2020 levels but received pushback even from some automakers, who worried such a step was too drastic a reversal from the Obama-era standards. EPA’s own Science Advisory Board found “significant weaknesses in the scientific analysis” behind that plan to lock in standards at 2020 levels.