Coronavirus aid talks set to drag into weekend, Schumer says

Top Capitol Hill Democrats and Trump administration officials likely won't wrap up talks over a new round of COVID-19 relief measures until early next week, according to one of the principal negotiators.

"We've had constructive talks, they are going to continue through the weekend. I don't see any reason why we can't come to an agreement soon," Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y., said Friday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.”

In interviews Friday with other media outlets, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., signaled a willingness to make some concessions to Democrats.

McCarthy said he discussed with President Donald Trump on Thursday the possibility of combining small-business relief, including extra money for a separate disaster loan program Democrats have sought, with more aid to hospitals.

"Hospitals need the help," McCarthy told the Wall Street Journal. "That would be a very smart move right now."