President Donald Trump on Wednesday suggested he might take the extraordinary step of forcing an adjournment of Congress in order to make recess appointments.

The president called the use of pro forma sessions — gaveling the chambers in and out every three days to fulfill the constitutional requirement for convening — a “scam.” Effectively, the sessions block the ability of a president to make recess appointments to Senate-confirmed positions.

Chief Washington correspondent Niels Lesniewski breaks down the nuts and bolts of this untested move.

[ Also watch: Can Congress or the president institute a national quarantine? ]