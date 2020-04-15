Trump threatens to force Congress to adjourn so he can make recess appointments during coronavirus crisis

President Donald Trump on Wednesday invoked the possibility of taking the extraordinary act of forcing an adjournment of Congress in order to make recess appointments.

The president called the use of pro forma sessions, gaveling the Senate in-and-out once every three days to fulfill the constitutional requirement for convening while blocking recess appointments to Senate-confirmed positions a “scam.”

Speaking at a daily press briefing with members of the coronavirus task force, Trump said that he needed positions requiring Senate confirmation filled in relation to the response to the current pandemic.

“The Senate’s practice of gaveling into so-called pro forma sessions when no one is even there has prevented me from using the constitutional authority that we’re given under the recess provisions,” the president said in the Rose Garden Wednesday. “The Senate should either fulfill its duty and vote on my nominees or it should formally adjourn so that I can make recess appointments.”

Adjournment resolutions must be adopted by both chambers of Congress, and with Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California leading a Democratic-controlled House, it is almost unthinkable that such a resolution would be adopted there.