Hospitals plan ventilator substitutes as shortage looms

Hospitals facing an expected shortage of ventilators are considering unusual workarounds for critically ill patients in a sign of how scarce the breathing machines have become.

The primary fallback plan is to substitute anesthesia gas machines, thousands of which are unused as hospitals are forced to cancel nonurgent procedures. Other more desperate plans include substituting less sophisticated machines for the breathing devices or splitting ventilators among multiple patients.

“We’re creative and we’re working and figuring it out,” Democratic Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo of New York, the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic, said Tuesday.

The conversion of anesthesia machines would inject tens of thousands of new machines into the national supply as the U.S. health system confronts a shortfall that could potentially run into the hundreds of thousands, according to one recent estimate from the Society of Critical Care Medicine.

Cuomo estimates the state is still far short of the projected 30,000 ventilators it will need to meet expected demand when the peak hits in the next couple of weeks. The state ordered 17,000 from China, but only expects to receive around 2,500 in the next two weeks because of competition from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and other states.