Hospitals, health centers, veterans to get relief in coronavirus stimulus bill

A bipartisan COVID-19 stimulus deal reached Wednesday includes billions for hospitals and critical medical supplies as well as short-term funding for community health centers.

The $2 trillion package has broad bipartisan support for relief directed to employers and workers suffering from a shuttered economy, but some provisions could dismay key House members.

The legislation includes controversial language on substance use records that has been a hard sell for some influential Democrats including Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee ranking Democrat Patty Murray of Washington and House Energy and Commerce Chairman Frank Pallone Jr., D-N.J. Neither lawmaker responded to questions about the inclusion of the language in the deal.

That language would align substance use records with the privacy law called HIPAA, which some Democrats and privacy advocates worried could lead to discrimination.

The bill includes a so-called “Marshall Plan” for hospitals that Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y., demanded. The legislation would send $100 billion to hospitals in need of cash for supplies and staffing, while another $11 billion would go toward a potential vaccine and therapeutics.