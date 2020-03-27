Trump blasts GM over ventilator production to combat the coronavirus

President Donald Trump on Friday blasted General Motors for not moving fast enough to build ventilators to address the coronavirus pandemic.

The company announced March 20 plans to partner with Ventec Life Systems to build ventilators, but in two separate tweets Friday, Trump made it clear they weren’t moving fast enough for him.

"General Motors MUST immediately open their stupidly abandoned Lordstown plant in Ohio, or some other plant, and START MAKING VENTILATORS, NOW!!!!!! FORD, GET GOING ON VENTILATORS, FAST!!!!!!" he tweeted, referring to a GM plant in northeast Ohio that the company sold to an electric truck manufacturer in 2019.

Trump lambasted the company as well in a second tweet where he said GM was falling short of its promises to deliver.

"As usual with 'this' General Motors, things just never seem to work out. They said they were going to give us 40,000 much needed Ventilators, 'very quickly'. Now they are saying it will only be 6000, in late April, and they want top dollar. Always a mess with Mary B," Trump tweeted, referring to GEO CEO Mary Barra.

