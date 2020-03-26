Antitrust cops to speed collaboration reviews in COVID-19 fight

Antitrust regulators are pledging to quickly review proposed collaborations among businesses aimed at protecting the health and safety of Americans during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Under the expedited system, the Department of Justice’s Antitrust Division and the Federal Trade Commission will resolve coronavirus-related requests that involve public health and safety within seven days of receiving all information necessary to vet them. It’s among a flurry of recent efforts by regulators and policymakers globally to respond to challenges such as supply shortages and price gouging during the crisis.

“Under these extraordinary circumstances, we understand that businesses collaborating on public health initiatives may need an expedited response from U.S. antitrust authorities,” FTC Chairman Joseph Simons said in a statement.

The agencies issued joint guidelines detailing how the new process works. Because of the pandemic, retailers are struggling to keep up with consumer demand for many products, including face masks and hand sanitizer. As some companies consider working together in the crisis, the antitrust guidance is designed to resolve potential legal questions.