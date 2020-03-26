Jobless claims soar as House considers added benefits

The Department of Labor reported skyrocketing unemployment claims on Thursday as the House prepares to take up a Senate bill that would increase unemployment compensation and broaden the range of workers who would be eligible.

The department said 3.28 million people claimed unemployment insurance in the week ending March 21 as entire sectors of the economy shut down in an effort to contain the COVID-19 pandemic. The initial claims were 3 million higher than in the previous week. The weekly record had been 695,000 in October 1982. The highest weekly number during the Great Recession was 665,000 in March 2009. St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard said last weekend the unemployment rate rate could rise to 30 percent.

The jobs report was released after the Senate late Wednesday passed a $2.2 trillion economic aid bill that would increase the basic unemployment benefit by about $600 per week per individual for up to four months, and extend the period of unemployment eligibility to 39 weeks through the end of 2020. The current national average is $385 a week, according to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said the House will take up the bill Friday.

The legislation would also broaden eligibility to individuals who normally would not qualify for unemployment with a Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program that would provide benefits to the self-employed, independent contractors, those who have previously used up eligibility for weekly benefits, and others. The bill would also expand federal coverage of unemployment for workers at non-profit groups and government entities by picking up half the cost. Nonprofits and government entities typically contribute to unemployment funds.