House may cancel recesses, extend legislative weeks for days lost to pandemic

As the House loses time in legislative session due to the coronavirus pandemic, House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer warned members Tuesday that he may make up for days lost by canceling recesses or extending legislative weeks in the future.



“I would urge you to keep your schedules very flexible,” the Maryland Democrat said in a “Dear Colleague” letter. “In order to make up for time that has been lost, the House may meet during weeks that had previously been scheduled as district work periods, and four-day weeks may become five-day weeks. While we have lost legislative days, we have not reduced the amount of work we have to do.”

Hoyer had announced Monday that the House, which is currently in an extended district work period, would not return before April 20. But the return date remains fluid.

President Donald Trump has extended social distancing guidelines suggesting people not gather in groups larger than 10 people through the end of April. Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia all issued stay-at-home orders Monday that are expected to last several weeks, if not months.