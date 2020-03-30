Sen. Cory Booker wrote a coronavirus poem

Cory Booker has written a poem about the coronavirus. “Some late night writing,” the senator from New Jersey tweeted Sunday, attaching the result.

The time was 10:36 p.m., and Booker kept it relatively brief. The poem is 14 lines, arranged in seven unrhymed couplets. Part Maya Angelou, part Albert Camus, it explores themes of isolation, solidarity and resilience.

That it also acts as a throwback to his recent Democratic presidential bid shouldn’t come as a surprise: Booker has been quoting (and writing) poetry for years now, including on the campaign trail, where he cited girlfriend and actress Rosario Dawson as one of his biggest inspirations.

Dawson returned the favor this week, sharing his coronavirus poem in an Instagram story, after offering a separate plug for artists in general. She reupped a meme that has been making the rounds: “If you think artists are useless try to spend your quarantine without music, books, poems, movies, paintings and porn.”