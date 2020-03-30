It’s kind of like they’re making bootleg hand sanitizer.

Although the Food and Drug Administration has loosened its guidance for the second time in a week regarding the liquor industry’s rush to produce hand sanitizer, which is in short supply across the country, the industry says it still has concerns.

And those concerns were backed up in a letter Friday from 87 members of Congress urging FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn to allow the liquor industry to use its undenatured alcohol in the emergency production of hand sanitizer.

Unlike the World Health Organization, the FDA requires alcohol used in hand sanitizer to be denatured, that is, to have chemicals added to the formulation to make it more or less undrinkable. Distillers have a ready supply of extremely drinkable alcohol that they want to use.

“We strongly urge the agency to update its guidance to recognize the use of undenatured alcohol … and work with industry on reasonable safeguards to keep hand sanitizer out of the hands of children,” the members’ letter said, citing the FDA’s chief concern with making changes.