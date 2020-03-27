Indefinite recess: Hoyer says virus may dictate House return date

There was no indication Friday of when the House would next convene for legislative business. The chamber closed up shop for an undetermined period after passing a $2.3 trillion dollar aid package to lessen the economic blow of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“I don’t know the answer to the question of when we’re going to come back,” House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer told reporters Friday, noting the decision would ultimately be made based upon the recommendations of scientists and doctors.

Leaders didn’t want to bring lawmakers back Friday, but when Kentucky Republican Rep. Thomas Massie threatened to hold up the aid package and force a vote of the full House, members scrambled to get back to the Capitol. Health officials have told people to avoid large groups, limit travel and practice social distancing to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Convening the House for votes defies all of those directives.

[Who is Thomas Massie, the House member Trump wants thrown out of the GOP?]

“We don’t know the status from day to day,” Hoyer said about the House schedule.