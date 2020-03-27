House debates coronavirus bill under procedural threat

The House on Friday debated the $2.3 trillion coronavirus economic stimulus bill that is supported by both parties but could be derailed if a single member objects to leaders' plans to pass the legislation by voice vote.

The aid bill, passed 96-0 in the Senate late Wednesday, would provide direct financial assistance to individual Americans, expand unemployment insurance and help small businesses that have closed to try to reduce the spread of the disease. It also includes substantial funding to help hospitals and doctors prepare for a wave of patients and funding for government departments working to reduce the virus’ impact.

[Latest coronavirus news from Capitol Hill]

Attendance in the chamber was expected to be low because of coronavirus-related quarantines and travel restrictions, but members rushed back to the Capitol from their home districts for the vote.

More than 240 members were counted in the chamber as representatives from both parties spoke in support of the bill, many saying it was flawed for different reasons but necessary.