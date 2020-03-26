Pelosi lays out Democrats’ priorities for next round of coronavirus legislation

Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday laid out Democratic demands Thursday for the next phase of the legislative coronavirus response — a day before the House is scheduled to vote on a $2.2 trillion deal that is the largest economic assistance package in U.S. history.

Pelosi said she spoke with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Thursday morning and laid out her wish list for follow-up legislation:

“A better definition of who qualifies for family and medical leave”

Health care worker and pension protections, which she said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said could be done in the next phase

Increasing SNAP benefits by 15 percent

More funds to state and local governments

Free coronavirus testing, doctor visits and follow-up treatment

Equitable funding for Washington, D.C., residents. “It doesn’t make any sense,” she said of the Senate’s decision to treat D.C. as a territory rather than a state, which deprives the district of at least $750 million more in emergency funding. “It wasn’t an accident. It was a decision. Let’s correct that.”

The speaker said she will continue to push for a higher amount of direct payments to Americans, noting House Democrats’ bill would have given individuals $1,500 while the bill passed by the Senate provides $1,200.

“I don’t think we’ve seen the end of direct payments,” she said.

The speaker said she expects a “strong bipartisan vote” for the legislation on Friday.