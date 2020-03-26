House Republicans flock to DC for stimulus vote, but will any object?

House leaders hope to pass a $2 trillion stimulus bill by voice vote Friday because of expected low attendance due to coronavirus-related quarantines and travel restrictions. But to do so, they’ll need all members who do show up to not ask for a roll call vote.

That outcome is not guaranteed as some members, mostly Republicans, have complained about provisions in the bill and could protest passing it by voice vote. Leaders hope those members will express their dissent on the floor without throwing up any procedural hurdles.

The pandemic that is forcing many lawmakers to miss the vote is the same one Congress is trying to combat, with aid in the package going to states attempting to control the spread of the novel coronavirus, businesses that have had to temporarily close down or are losing customers, and individuals and families who have lost income. The Senate on Wednesday passed the bill, 96-0.

Two House members have already announced they’ve tested positive for the coronavirus, while several others are self-quarantining amid concerns they were exposed to the virus. Anyone leaving New York City is supposed to self-quarantine for 14 days before going out in public, meaning lawmakers from that region are unlikely to attend Friday’s vote.

Still, dozens of members are expected to show up to the Capitol at 9 a.m. Friday when the House gavels in to debate the bill.