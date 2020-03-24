Schumer: Stimulus package deal on ‘2-yard line’

Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y., said talks on a massive $2 trillion economic relief package were on the verge of wrapping up after the Trump administration and Republicans had moved Democrats' way on issues like aid to hospitals and unemployment insurance.

"Last night, I thought we were on the five-yard line. Right now, we're on the two," Schumer said on the floor. "Of the few outstanding issues, I don't see any that can't be overcome in the next few hours."

Schumer spoke after what he said was a "very productive meeting" with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C. — whom President Donald Trump tapped earlier this month to be his new chief of staff — and White House legislative liaison Eric Ueland.

Schumer said he was "very pleased" with a substantial increase in funding for overwhelmed hospitals in the package, as well as Republicans' embrace of "unemployment insurance on steroids" — essentially full wage and salary replacement for four months. "This is a great plan," Schumer said.