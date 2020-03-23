Senate squabbles over coronavirus stimulus reach fever pitch

Senators negotiating a nearly $2 trillion economic stimulus package to help individuals and businesses struggling through the coronavirus pandemic are working at warp speed for the world’s greatest deliberative body — but as they’ve blown past several self-imposed deadlines, tensions have reached a fever pitch.

“I’ve been here a while. This is the most outrageous behavior I’ve seen,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told reporters Monday afternoon, leaving the floor after Senate Democrats for the second time blocked a procedural motion to get the clock moving on the legislation.

The Kentucky Republican’s comments also came after a partisan blowup shortly after the chamber opened at noon. After McConnell and Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer concluded opening remarks, Sen. Susan Collins asked unanimous consent to dispense with a quorum call that had just started so she could be recognized for a speech. Schumer objected.

“This is unbelievable,” said Collins, a Maine Republican.

McConnell tried to make the same unanimous consent request, and Schumer again objected. Several Republicans loudly complained.