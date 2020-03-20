Health industry scrambles for funding in third coronavirus bill

The $1 trillion COVID-19 Senate GOP stimulus bill is filled with provisions the health care industry has long desired and could help bolster the response to the pandemic, but it also contains loosely related health care measures that members have struggled to advance in a divided Congress where little legislating has been accomplished.

The bill would increase funding for hospitals but Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y., says it falls short of the “Marshall Plan” needed for increasing health care system capacity, and notes the additional money would come from extra reimbursements rather than a direct cash infusion.

Labs struggling to keep up with testing demand and front-line health workers running out of protective equipment also view the measure as inadequate.

The bill also includes provisions related to mental health and substance use treatment that arguably has nothing to do with responding to COVID-19 that have been sought for years by the insurance industry and doctors' groups but that patient groups have opposed. Congress is similarly divided over the changes.

And proposed changes to federal procurement and investment in drugs and medical supplies would likely support the COVID-19 response but could also be seen as industry giveaways — even as Democrats seek more money for hospitals.