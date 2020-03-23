Senate appropriators might switch to virtual hearings

“We might not do the hearings. We’ll have to decide, ultimately, if we need to do the hearings,” Shelby said. “We don’t have to do the hearings.”

The committee could use other forms of communication to talk with the Trump administration about its budget request for fiscal 2021, which is slated to start Oct. 1. Such discussions likely wouldn’t be similar to the public, broadcast hearings the panel typically holds. Those hearings allow federal agencies to defend any proposed funding increases and give lawmakers an opportunity to question the executive branch about how it spent money approved during the previous fiscal year.

Lawmakers also regularly use the opportunity to defend their parochial interests and put the executive branch on notice about any changes in policy that might negatively affect their constituents.

The Senate Appropriations Committee has held several hearings already but was not particularly far into the process when the Senate turned its attention to legislation meant to reduce the global health and economic crisis brought on by the novel coronavirus.

