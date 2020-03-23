Crunch time for stimulus bill as US coronavirus cases top 35K
‘We’re going to get this done today,’ Mnuchin says
Negotiators pledged to reach agreement Monday on what could be a $2 trillion stimulus package, as the economic and human toll of the COVID-19 pandemic continued to mount.
"We're going to get this done today," Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said after leaving a morning meeting with Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y. "We knocked off a bunch of the things on the list already, and we're closing in on issues."
The Senate is scheduled to take procedural votes starting at noon on the underlying vehicle for the package, to start the ball rolling.
[Self-swab coronavirus tests face regulatory and logistic issues]
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said final negotiated text could be offered as an amendment after the cloture clock starts to wind down. But when he tried that yesterday Democrats objected and said they first wanted their concerns addressed before agreeing to start debate. The cloture vote on the motion to proceed was rejected Sunday by a 47-47 party-line vote, with several GOP senators sidelined due to self-quarantines.
Democrats have cited a number of concerns with the package circulated Monday by Senate Republicans, including airline industry aid and a broader $500 billion loan fund to help "severely distressed sectors" they say lacks transparency and worker protections. Democrats also want substantially more assistance for the unemployed, states, hospitals and other health care providers.
[Remote voting? Rand Paul COVID-19 diagnosis prompts more discussion]
The talks have dragged beyond Republicans' self-imposed deadline for a deal before stock markets opened Monday morning. Actions announced by the Federal Reserve and the Treasury Department early Monday, including unlimited Fed bond purchases to ease the flow of credit and up to $300 billion in Treasury-backed business loans, initially appeared to prevent a steeper market drop.
The disease's spread has now pushed the number of U.S. confirmed cases above 35,000 — second only to China and Italy — with a death toll approaching 500, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
Households and businesses are basically in lockdown mode, and Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard told Bloomberg on Monday that the U.S. economy could be cut in half in the second quarter, with the jobless rate soaring to 30 percent.
Earlier Monday, Mnuchin told Fox News it was "ridiculous" that some are labeling the $500 billion Treasury fund "corporate welfare."
"There are no bailouts. This is not about bailing anybody out," he said.
The lending fund as currently drafted would limit executive compensation and stock buybacks at firms that get loans, and the government would be entitled to an equity stake in companies that receive assistance.
But any contracts signed to repurchase shares up until the bill is signed into law would be allowed, and companies receiving financial aid could still lay off workers if it's not "practicable" to keep them on payroll. Democrats want more strings attached, including a guarantee that at least 90 percent of workers would retain their jobs, as well as more visibility into how Treasury distributes loans and who receives them.
Mnuchin did indicate that the airline aid piece of that package, which the GOP bill wrote in as $58 billion in loans and loan guarantees, might be changing. The industry wanted half of that sum in the form of what airline executives have dubbed "worker protection grants," and without that cash they say they'll be forced to start layoffs.
Industry unions like the Association of Flight Attendants have weighed in on behalf of cash grants instead of loans. "Without direct aid to airlines designated to cover payroll for aviation workers, nearly a million workers are facing furloughs and layoffs — cut off from healthcare in the middle of a pandemic," wrote Sara Nelson, head of the flight attendants' union, in a weekend letter to senators.
Mnuchin indicated to Fox News that there might be some give on the airline aid language in the latest negotiations. "There is a special provision that we are in the process of negotiating for airlines," he said. "When the economy opens up, we need to be able to have these airlines, so there are very specific provisions to airlines, and those are still being negotiated as we speak."
Lindsey McPherson contributed to this report.