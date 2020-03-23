Crunch time for stimulus bill as US coronavirus cases top 35K

Negotiators pledged to reach agreement Monday on what could be a $2 trillion stimulus package, as the economic and human toll of the COVID-19 pandemic continued to mount.

"We're going to get this done today," Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said after leaving a morning meeting with Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y. "We knocked off a bunch of the things on the list already, and we're closing in on issues."

The Senate is scheduled to take procedural votes starting at noon on the underlying vehicle for the package, to start the ball rolling.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said final negotiated text could be offered as an amendment after the cloture clock starts to wind down. But when he tried that yesterday Democrats objected and said they first wanted their concerns addressed before agreeing to start debate. The cloture vote on the motion to proceed was rejected Sunday by a 47-47 party-line vote, with several GOP senators sidelined due to self-quarantines.