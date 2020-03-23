Self-swab coronavirus tests face regulatory and logistic issues

Companies are hoping to sell self-administered COVID-19 tests to capitalize on the intense diagnostic demand, but the Food and Drug Administration is poised to crack down on companies marketing the tests, which already were facing questions about accuracy, logistics and costs.

A handful of companies say they are already offering, or plan to launch, kits that allow people to use nasal swabs on themselves and then ship the sample to labs to process the tests.

[No deal yet on stimulus as stock market teeters on the edge]

President Donald Trump last week said the FDA would soon advance policies to promote self-administered tests, but the agency has yet to issue any specific guidance.

Then in a statement on Friday night, the FDA sternly declared that it had authorized no such tests and described any effort to sell them as "fraudulent."