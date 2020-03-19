ICE scales back immigration arrests amid coronavirus outbreak

Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the Homeland Security agency that arrests and deports unauthorized immigrants, announced it would only target individuals who present public safety risks or who have criminal records.

For all other undocumented people, ICE “will exercise discretion to delay enforcement actions until after the crisis or utilize alternatives to detention, as appropriate,” the agency said in a press statement late Wednesday, noting it was making this change for public safety reasons amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

ICE also said agents would not carry out enforcement operations at or near hospitals, doctors' offices or other health care facilities, "except in the most extraordinary of circumstances."

"Individuals should not avoid seeking medical care because they fear civil immigration enforcement," it said.