Immigration authorities hit pause amid coronavirus concerns

The Trump administration is taking extensive measures this week to close immigration offices, cancel in-person check-ins with undocumented immigrants, and drastically scale back court hearings to help contain the coronavirus outbreak.

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services announced late Tuesday that U.S. immigration offices across the country will be closed through at least April 1 to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

“USCIS field offices will send notices to applicants and petitioners with scheduled appointments and naturalization ceremonies impacted by this closure. USCIS asylum offices will send interview cancellation notices and automatically reschedule asylum interviews,” the agency said in a statement.

The decision will postpone asylum interviews and naturalization ceremonies, resulting in one of the biggest impacts to the immigration system.

As immigration offices temporarily close, some advocacy groups called for the Trump administration to extend deadlines for recipients of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, an Obama-era program that grants undocumented immigrants who came to America as children the legal right to stay and work. Advocates worry the closures will hamper the ability of DACA recipients to renew their protections before they expire this year.