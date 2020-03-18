Trump announces more border closures to combat coronavirus

In his administration’s latest effort to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, President Donald Trump announced plans Wednesday to clamp down on the nation’s borders, ending all “nonessential” travel from Canada and denying entry from Mexico to asylum-seekers and anyone crossing illegally.

Regarding the U.S. southern border, Trump told reporters during a news conference that he would make a formal announcement “very soon.”

The plan, first reported by The New York Times, was expected to invoke the president’s authority to prohibit the entry of people from nations he deems likely to introduce communicable illnesses into the United States.

The Department of Homeland Security did not respond to requests from CQ Roll Call seeking additional information.