Foes of smoke-flavoring ban unmoved by high rate of lung-cancer deaths

The House voted on Feb. 28 to ban the sale of flavored vaping products and to ban menthol-flavored cigarettes, the only legal flavoring still on the market for traditional cigarettes. Public health advocates believe a ban on all flavorings will combat the epidemic in electronic-cigarette vaping by teenagers, the health consequences of which are as yet unknown, and further reduce cancer deaths from cigarettes. Menthol-flavored cigarettes remain popular with smokers, particularly African Americans.

A 2009 law that gave the Food and Drug Administration the power to regulate cigarettes banned the sale of flavored cigarettes, except for menthol ones, a lucrative product for Altria, the cigarette-maker whose support for the law was crucial to getting it enacted. The law allowed the FDA to decide what to do about menthol.

Lung cancer remains the leading cause of cancer deaths in the United States, causing 148,869 deaths from 2012 to 2016, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But of the representatives of the 10 House districts with the most lung cancer deaths, not one voted for the bill.

Two, Republicans Daniel Webster of Florida and Markwayne Mullin of Oklahoma, did not vote, while the other eight opposed the measure.