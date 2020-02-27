Menthol ban causes discrimination concerns

A bill to restrict tobacco flavors could have a closer vote margin Friday than House leaders would like amid frustration from Congressional Black Caucus members that the bill could lead to unintended consequences in black communities.

Tobacco-state Democrats also argue the bill would limit choices for adults who choose to use a legal product.

The bill was written in response to the dramatic rise in youth e-cigarette use, but in addition to placing new restrictions on sales of e-cigarette flavors and advertising for those products, it would also ban flavors in tobacco products like cigars, as well as menthol cigarettes.

Some members say the bill’s ban on menthol products would unduly punish black smokers. Nine in ten black smokers prefer menthol-flavored products, according to the Truth Initiative, an anti-smoking advocacy group that supports a menthol ban.

While a handful of House Republicans are expected to support the bill, that might not be enough to avoid a close vote given opposition from CBC members, tobacco-state lawmakers and others.