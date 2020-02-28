House passes bill to restrict flavored tobacco products

The House on Friday passed, 213-195, a bill that would ban flavored tobacco products and impose taxes and sales restrictions on e-cigarettes.

While the bill was mainly touted as part of House Democrats’ efforts to limit youth e-cigarette use, the vote underscored concerns that the bill could discriminate against some tobacco users.

The bill would ban all flavored tobacco products, including menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars. But it also would carve out more expensive premium cigars from the most stringent Food and Drug Administration regulation, leading to criticisms from some Democrats and many Republicans that it would impose a double standard based on race and class.

Still, Democrats’ desire to address youth e-cigarette use was enough to advance the bill. Five moderate Republicans joined Democrats to support the bill.

While eight of the 17 Democratic 'no' votes were from African American members who had expressed concern about the implications of banning menthol, they were joined by nine Democrats who will have tough reelection campaigns in more conservative districts. House Majority Whip James E. Clyburn, who said he had concerns about the bill, was one of 22 members who did not vote. Clyburn's home state of South Carolina holds its presidential primary on Saturday.