Stronger cigarette warnings likely to renew legal challenges

By mid-March, the Food and Drug Administration is expected to require cigarette packs to carry stark images depicting the health consequences of smoking, but legal challenges are likely to slow the rule from taking effect more than a decade after Congress first called for it.

The tobacco industry is likely to challenge the rule in court by pointing to the First Amendment, say lawyers following the rule-making. The industry’s public comments on the proposal show that they take issue with the FDA’s process and its cited evidence to support the new warnings.

The exercise could be a repeat of 2011, when the FDA originally issued graphic warnings but tobacco manufacturers sued. After federal judges found the warnings unconstitutional, the FDA started over.

This time, the FDA and health groups that support the rules argue the warnings will stand up to legal scrutiny — and if they don't, the FDA has tried to provide a backstop. To avoid another yearslong delay, the agency says that if a court wants to throw out some images or warnings, it should let others stand.

“The FDA learned a very hard lesson after the first round,” said Mary Rouvelas, senior counsel at the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network. “I think that they’ve tried to be responsive to that.”