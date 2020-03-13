Big talk, little walk from Sanders in the Senate

Senators, including those known for writing legislation, don’t have the best record winning their campaigns for president.

Still, the Democrats opposing independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders’ bid for their party’s presidential nomination have made the case that Sanders won’t make a good president because he hasn’t been a good senator.

“Bernie, in fact, hasn’t passed much of anything,” former Vice President Joe Biden said at the Democratic debate in Charleston, S.C., on Feb. 25, of Sanders’ nearly three decades in Congress: 16 years in the House and 13 in the Senate.

It’s a charge Sanders and his supporters have taken pains to rebut, but the record shows that Sanders is not among the noted legislative craftsmen of his generation. And notably for a candidate running, in part, as a scourge of the Democratic establishment, Sanders is no maverick. If he hasn’t written many bills, neither has he crossed his party to stop them.