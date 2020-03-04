Bernie’s revolution will be postponed until further notice

“You say you want a revolution

Well, you know

We all want to change the world

You tell me that it’s evolution

Well, you know

We all want to change the world

But when you talk about destruction

Don’t you know that you can count me out”

— “Revolution,” The Beatles, 1968



OPINION | It now appears that most Democrats don’t want a revolution. Change? Sure. Revolution and chaos? No thank you. The country already has that with the guy in the White House.

But after a very rough Super Tuesday, Vermont independent Sen. Bernie Sanders has doubled down on his attacks on the corporate elite, complaining about the conspiracy between the political establishment and billionaires who aim to deny him the Democratic presidential nomination.

Sanders, like all ideologues on the left and the right, sees elections as little more than choices between voting records and agendas.

So, he’ll now attack former Vice President Joe Biden’s record on the war in Iraq, Social Security, trade agreements and anything else he can find from Biden’s years in politics, portraying the former vice president as a tool of corporate America and, I suppose, George Soros, Bill Gates and Warren Buffett.