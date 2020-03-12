“I think they have to earn any sort of economic assistance, and there’s no reason to focus on one industry. It ought be an economywide approach,” Blumenthal said.

And Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, sent a letter to Trump on Thursday calling for a temporary suspension of all cruise line operations nationwide until all people on board could be tested for the virus.

“It is imperative that the cruise ship industry in the United States halt all service to prevent community spread for the foreseeable future,” she wrote. “We cannot afford to let cruise passengers risk infections in our country, causing mass exposures in our communities or risking another cruise ship being quarantined at sea.”

Most cruise lines are still sailing, although business plummeted last week when the State Department and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention took the rare step of urging U.S. citizens, particularly those with underlying health conditions, to avoid travel by cruise ship.

But on Thursday, Princess Cruises, which saw two ships quarantined in Japan and California since the beginning of the year, announced that it would voluntarily pause global operations of its 18 vessels for two months, impacting voyages departing March 12 to May 10. Those currently on board a cruise that will end in the next five days will finish up their cruise.