Avoid cruises, travel and large groups, doctor advises Congress in new guidelines
Updates include sterner warnings about travel, social distancing
Congressional staff received updated guidance for disinfecting workspaces and restrictions on travel from the Office of the Attending Physician Wednesday, as impacts of the coronavirus continue to reach Capitol Hill.
“These suggestions reflect best judgement of an evolving circumstance that may require revision as more experience with the SARS-CoV-2 infection is gained,” reads a Dear Colleague letter issued by the OAP.
Instructions tell staff to ask visitors to congressional offices about any respiratory illness or symptoms when they arrive for meetings. The OAP says that larger events should be conducted by video or teleconference.
Florida Democratic Rep. Donna Shalala told reporters that she was planning to not host larger meetings, like town halls, in her district due to the virus.
“I’m going to do them telephonically. I actually get larger crowds if I do it telephonically; more people call in, I can get 1,000 people, as opposed to a couple of hundred people,” Shalala told reporters. “So I actually think that'll be an effective way to communicate in my community.”
But many members on Tuesday said they were continuing to keep meetings and events on the calendar, including campaign events.
“For additional protection all meeting participants, members attending large gatherings, should enter/exit via stage entrances to avoid mingling through large crowds of people,” reads the letter from OAP.
The letter details procedures for disinfecting hard surfaces and “high contact” areas, including telephones, keyboards, doorknobs, desks, railings and counters. It urges staff to frequently wipe these down with any standard home disinfectant.
The guidance is aligned with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations, including hand washing with soap and water for at least 20 seconds at a time after touching high contact areas and using hand sanitizer if soap and water are not immediately available.
Hand sanitizer may be hard to come by, as offices trying to comply with the guidance all at once and have bought up bottles.
Multiple House and Senate staff have told CQ Roll Call in recent days that office supply stores in each chamber are sold out of hand sanitizer and that staff assistants are seeking any extra supplies on email listservs.
A separate update on the OAP website detailed recommendations for staff planning to travel.
“Personal Elective or non-essential foreign travel should be deferred at this time,” directed the OAP.
With recess approaching and both chambers expected to be out of session next week, many staff on Capitol Hill likely have personal travel plans. But the OAP warned against taking advantage of deeply discounted rates for cruises.
“Do not initiate travel on cruise ships at this time until further guidance has determined this to be a safe practice,” the memo said. The update urged staffers to consider that even if they are healthy, travel could put elderly family members or other immunocompromised family or friends at risk.
“We don’t know how all of this will play out,” Tennessee GOP Rep. Phil Roe, a medical doctor, said Tuesday. “This particular virus appears to affect older people more than younger people, and so you do need to take precautions and be careful.”
He wasn’t alone in recognizing that in addition to putting elderly family or friends at risk, staffers could also put the substantial number of elderly lawmakers at risk also.
Congress has 194 members who are 65 years or older, which according to the World Health Organization is the generally agreed-upon age in the developed world for people considered older or elderly.
“You do not want to be a cause of coronavirus importation to the United States,” the OAP said.
The memo also highlights that medical facilities and resources are strained across the globe by the spread of coronavirus and that even simple medical care abroad may be a “considerable hardship.”
Members and staff will have to make their own choices about flying back and forth from their districts, but one decision has been taken out of their hands, with several congressional delegation trips being cancelled for next week.
Niels Lesniewski contributed to this report.