Congressional staff received updated guidance for disinfecting workspaces and restrictions on travel from the Office of the Attending Physician Wednesday, as impacts of the coronavirus continue to reach Capitol Hill.

“These suggestions reflect best judgement of an evolving circumstance that may require revision as more experience with the SARS-CoV-2 infection is gained,” reads a Dear Colleague letter issued by the OAP.

Instructions tell staff to ask visitors to congressional offices about any respiratory illness or symptoms when they arrive for meetings. The OAP says that larger events should be conducted by video or teleconference.

Florida Democratic Rep. Donna Shalala told reporters that she was planning to not host larger meetings, like town halls, in her district due to the virus.

“I’m going to do them telephonically. I actually get larger crowds if I do it telephonically; more people call in, I can get 1,000 people, as opposed to a couple of hundred people,” Shalala told reporters. “So I actually think that'll be an effective way to communicate in my community.”